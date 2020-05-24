|
Larry C. Hendrickson
On Saturday, May 9, 2020 Lawrence "Larry" C. Hendrickson passed away. He was born May 24, 1933 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Larry attended North Idaho Junior College, served in the US Army and graduated from the University of Idaho, class of '58. He retired after 35 years, as an electrical engineer for Seattle City Light. He enjoyed golf, baseball and many sports. He umpired many years for high school and American Legion baseball. Larry was also an avid reader, puzzle solver, bridge player and appreciated music having sung many years with the Seattle Symphony Chorale. Retirement years were happily spent with the Alderbrook Golf & Yacht Club community in Union, WA and visits to Kauai with great life long friends. He is survived by his wife Billie, daughter Tami, son Scott, niece and nephew Susan and Larry Thomas and grand niece Andrea. At his request no service will be held. Any remembrances can go to Foodlifeline. Keep the good memories and stay well. Many thanks to the extraordinary care from the nurses at Puget Sound Care Center, Olympia, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020