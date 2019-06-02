|
|
Larry D. Bickle
Larry, age 76, of Seattle, passed away on May 17, 2019.
He graduated from Lincoln HS, Seattle, in 1961, and worked as a welder for many years after serving in the US Army from 1964-1966. He enjoyed refurbishing old street rods in his garage, and cruising in his street rods with family and friends while attending car shows.
Larry is survived by his step-children Cherrie (Tom), Ron (Stephanie), Mike (Anita), and Don; his sisters Faye and Carol; his brothers Rich (Barb), Don (Cookey), Randy (Pam), and Steve (LaVonne); and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife Jane; his step-daughter Joan; his mother Margaret; and his father Cecil.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019