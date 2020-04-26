|
Larry Dean Bishop
Larry Dean Bishop passed away on March 20th in his sleep. He was born in Los Angeles on September 28, 1936 to Mel and Correen Bishop. He grew up in Eugene, OR and was in the first graduating class of the new Eugene High School in 1954. He graduated with degrees in Geology and Geography from the University of Oregon.
He married Diane DuShane in 1961 and his sons were born in Eugene. Larry worked at the Lane County Dept. of Public Works until 1968, when he accepted a job in Redmond, WA with King County. From 1974-1997 he was the King County Materials Engineer.
Larry retired in 1997 and his focus turned to travel, photography, family, and rooting for his beloved Oregon Duck sports teams with old friends. He was a wine connoisseur with a formidable cellar at one time. He spent springs in Arizona and time at his cabin in Port Townsend. As an expert self-taught nature photographer, he composed many beautiful photos of National Parks, wildlife and the ocean.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Mel Bishop and sister Donna Saxon. He is survived by Diane, his wife of 59 years. He also leaves behind Mark and Sharon Bishop, and his son Brian, along with many extended family members.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020