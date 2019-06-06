|
|
Larry English
Laurence Allan English passed away in Vancouver, WA, on January 27, 2019. He was born April 19, 1931 in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to Henry Colvin and Minnie (Smith) English.
Survivors include two children: Laura Mudge (John) of Vancouver, WA, Eric English (Annette) of Seattle, WA, grandchildren: Daniel Mudge, Lindey, Lauren and Erin English.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 2 pm, Issaquah Valley Senior Center. His cremains will be buried in Edwardsville, Kansas.
A longer obituary:
www.evergreenstaples.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 6 to June 7, 2019