Larry Fisher
Larry Fisher passed away on January 8, 2020. He was 89 and bravely battled Pancreatic Cancer for 61/2 years.
He graduated from Garfield High School in 1948 and the University of Washington School of Business in 1952. He married Annette Myers in 1953 and went into the Army where he was stationed in Virginia, South Carolina and Yokohama, Japan. After the Army, he worked at Fisher Bag Company in Seattle for his father, Morris Fisher and uncle, Tony Berg. He later became partner and worked until his retirement at age 62.
As a family, we were blessed to be able to spend time together doing the things he loved. Larry and Annette were avid boaters for 55 years, members of Seattle Yacht Club, spending summers cruising throughout the San Juan Islands and Canadian waters on their boat, the "San Jac". Larry enjoyed taking family and friends by boat to UW Husky football games and spending time at the beach on Whidbey Island. One of his greatest joys was taking his entire family to Hawaii every winter over many years. Larry taught us all that the best part of the day was the "Shank of the Evening"!
Annette and Larry enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and trips to Europe and Asia.
The love of his life was his wife Annette, his two daughters Jackie Cohn and Sandi Schoenfeld, and his three grandchildren, Evan and Nathan Buxbaum and Jenny Schoenfeld.
The family is grateful to Dr. Hank Kaplan, and also the caregivers at Hyatt Home Care and Evergreen Hospice.
Funeral Services on Monday, January 13 at 1:00pm at Butterworth Funeral Home-Arthur A. Wright Chapel.
Donations in Larry's memory to the Jennifer Rosen Meade Preschool at Temple De Hirsch or Dr. Hank Kaplan's cancer research programs at http://www.swedishfoundation.org/kaplan
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020