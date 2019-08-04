|
|
Larry Franklin Hulvey
Larry Franklin Hulvey passed away at age 73 in Orem, Utah on July 13, 2019. Larry was a long time resident of Seattle, Washington, a Foster HS graduate class of 1964 and a University of Washington graduate. Larry served in the Air Force Reserve, had a satisfying career in banking and retired from Bank of America. Larry loved life, his family, the blessings of retirement and many rounds of golf.
His laughter could fill a room and his love filled our hearts.
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019