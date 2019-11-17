|
Larry Haskell
Larry Haskell was born in Seattle, WA on September 8, 1937 to Robert and Doris Haskell. He fell asleep in death on August 23, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Joyce Johansen Haskell of 56 years, their children, Kimberly Huber, Troy Haskell, Nathan Haskell, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. In 1974 Larry formed a successful Manufacturers' Representative business, which he worked hard at for many years. He was an avid sports enthusiast. There was hardly a sport he didn't enjoy and he loved to reminisce about his basketball and baseball days at Lincoln High School. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he loved sharing with people the Bible's hope of a paradise earth, when diseases such as Alzheimer's will be things of the past. We miss Larry who was taken from us all too soon by such a dreaded disease. Remembrances can be made to JW.org, alz.org or Providence Hospice of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019