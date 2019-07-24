Larry Lacktrup



October 7, 1947 ~ July 9, 2019



Larry Lacktrup was born October 7, 1947 to Charles and Johanna Lacktrup. He lived in Seattle his entire life, graduating from Franklin High School and then attending the University of Washington. He graduated from UW in 1969 with a teaching certificate and went on to teach business classes to students at West Seattle High School for the next 30 years. He enjoyed coaching Girls Soccer for many years and also coached Track and Field at West Seattle for several years.



Larry passed away July 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle with brain tumors that had been a part of his life for the last 7 years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Barbara Marilley, son Jayson (Dianna), daughter Megan (Andy) and 4 grandkids Joseph, Ava, Ruby and Grace.



He was a fabulous husband, terrific father and adored papa and will be missed every day.



Remembrances can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.



Services with be held at 11:00 AM



on Thursday, August 1, at St. Joseph Church, 732 18th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112.



Full Obituary and Guestbook at:



www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Larry-Lacktrup Published in The Seattle Times from July 24 to July 28, 2019