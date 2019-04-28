Larry Patrick Gadler



Larry Patrick Gadler, aged 71, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Nebraska September 2, 1947 to Joseph and Julia Gadler, his family moved to Marysville, WA in 1952 where he graduated from Marysville High School in 1966.



Larry was a professional musician. At 15 he began playing banjo in a folk singing group that toured the Northwest Hootenanny Circuit. Soon after, he found his niche as a bass player and vocalist, playing with Pacific NW rock & roll bands. He moved to Nashville in 1979 and from there toured throughout the United States, Europe and Africa for notable Nashville recording artists. He performed on the Grand Ole Opry, Austin City Limits, Hee Haw, and Nashville Now.



In 1987, Larry made a critical life changing decision to walk away from the bottle by joining Alcoholics Anonymous. This is truly where his love of life began. He dedicated a large part of his journey to listening and coaching others who suffered themselves. He lived his life by example proudly carrying a 32 year chip when he died.



In 1995, while working as a musician for Carnival Cruise Lines Larry met the love of his life, April Clucas Breslin. They were married on October 12, 1995 and settled in Orange, California with April's young son Nicholas. Larry continued to perform with country bands in the Anaheim area, opening his own recording studio Rattlesnake Tracks, and managing April's business Coffee Cats Pottery. In 1997 he was named California Bass Player of the Year. He loved life and people, a loyal friend offering inspiration and guidance to those around him.



Larry is survived by his wife April Gadler of Orange, CA; son Chris Gadler, daughter Leah McWilliams, son Nicholas Breslin, granddaughters Ciara & Cassi Gadler, brother Daniel Gadler, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.



