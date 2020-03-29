|
Larry R. Brown
Larry R. Brown, 80, long-time resident of Mercer Island, died March 17, 2020. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, stepfather and grand-father, a kind and generous friend, and a truly passionate fan of food.
Born to Elizabeth and Harold Brown on January 1, 1940 in Seattle, Washington, Larry grew up on Mercer Island, where he attended East Seattle Elementary, and was the Vice President of the first graduating class of Mercer Island High School in 1958 (his future wife, Sally, was also in the same high school class). Larry was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of Washington, where he was editor of the UW Daily, and graduated with a degree in Journalism.
Larry landed a job at the Seattle Times and wrote for the paper for more than three decades, starting in obituaries and court reporting, then working his way to the Food section and Pacific Magazine.
In 1981, Larry married the love of his life, Sally Ford York. From then on it was a whirlwind of family, friends, food, and everything Hawaii, especially anything to do with Maui. They moved to upcountry Maui for several years, then moved back to Seattle where Larry worked in the courts again, this time as a bailiff. Larry and Sally lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every cherished moment together.
Larry is survived by his stepdaughter Carrie York Williams (Mark Williams) and stepson Brice York (Megan York). Larry treasured his three grandchildren and was equally adored in return. He never missed a lacrosse game, musical performance, or golf match. Chase York and Elisabeth and Braden Williams were lucky to experience Larry's quiet grace and support. He will be greatly missed.
An informal gathering in memory of Larry will be planned for the summer. Memorial donations may be made to the .
