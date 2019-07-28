Home

Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
More Obituaries for Larry Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Thomas

Larry Wayne Thomas Obituary
Larry Wayne Thomas

Larry Wayne Thomas passed on his 83rd birthday, ensuring that everyone will remember to have a piece of cake in his memory every year.

He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1936.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Ida and Glen Thomas, sister Gwen Lewis and brother Floyd Thomas.

He is survived by Georgie, his wife of 55 years, his beloved children: daughter Toni and son-in-law Neal Osotio, daughter Tina Thomas and cherished grandchildren Jayme and Aly Osotio. Sisters Leota Daughenbaugh (Dean) and Wanda Frantz (Richard) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is further survived by extended family and friends.

Larry will be fondly remembered as a man who loved to laugh, tell a story (multiple times!), help others, could fix anything mechanical, enjoyed travelling and spending time boating, camping, and fishing. Larry was a Master Mason and a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Memorial service will be held on

Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00pm

at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills

409 Filbert Road,

Lynnwood, WA 98036.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a medical research for Parkinson's, diabetes, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
