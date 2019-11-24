Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Westside Foursquare Church
11452 26th Ave SW
Seattle, WA
Lary D. Webster Obituary
Lary D. Webster

Lary Webster passed away peacefully on the morning of November 19, 2019. He leaves behind wife of 55 years, Donna Webster; children John Webster, Mary Pritchard, Joanne Kernie, Mike Webster; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; siblings Loretta Brown, Cecilia Van Epps, Richard Brown, Jerry Webster, Dennis Webster.

Lary will be remembered for his kind heart, dedication to his family and for his love of running, gardening, bowling, genealogy, antique cars and his cats.

Lary's celebration of life will be Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00pm at Westside Foursquare Church, 11452 26th Ave SW, Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
