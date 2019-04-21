|
Laura Ann Brown
Laura Ann Brown passed away peacefully after a short but aggressive illness on April 17, 2019. Born to Bradley Ann and Francis George Brown on September 17, 1956 in Tanana, Alaska; raised in Glenallen and Cordova. She was the loving mother of Ashley and Ryan; caring sister of Mimi and half sisters Sandy, Polly, and Pam; passionate wife of Marty Klempner; and compassionate caretaker of her English Mastiff, Finn. Her kind heart and generous spirit was given freely to friends, neighbors, and strangers. She will be in our hearts forever and, hopefully, she will serve as a guiding light to all she has touched.
No services. Memorial to be announced. On her behalf, please be kind to each other and to our furry friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019