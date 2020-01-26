|
|
Laura Bade
Laura, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Renton on January 12, 2020. Born May 10, 1930 in Hays, Montana (Fort Belknap Indian Community) to John P. McMeel and Rosalie Gardipee. Her family moved to Seattle, where she met and married Robert Bade in 1948 and worked for Frederick & Nelson department store. She was a long time member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Seattle where she sang in the choir, worked with their social action group, and helped in the local soup kitchen. She co-founded a co-op for disadvantaged women and worked to help them better themselves and their families. Laura was an avid gardener whose love for the earth and all living things was evident in her beautiful yard and vegetable garden whose harvest she shared with friends, neighbors, and the local food bank.
Laura is preceded in death by her husband and 9 brothers and sisters and is survived by her daughter Juanita (Bade) Cooper, son Kurt Bade, sister Jean Smith, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be Monday,
January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at
St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Renton.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020