Laura Delia Castelo-Toledo
Laura Delia

Castelo-Toledo

Age 67, Laura passed away in her Seattle home on June 1, 2020. She worked for 20 years in Seattle as a certified medical and legal Spanish interpreter serving the Latino community in social services, courts and hospitals notably Seattle Children's, SCCA, PacMed, Harborview, Swedish, Sea Mar, and Centro De La Raza. Her healing nature guided her to be a licensed massage therapist, devoted Master of Tai Chi, and Bishop for The Society of Novus Spiritus. Committed to living on her terms, full of adventure and life-long learning, she lived for her love of music, songwriting, singing, dancing, and collecting and playing percussion instruments. She was also a talented oil painter, illustrator, and muralist of Mexican landscapes.

She was dearly loved by many friends and is survived by her son Neal; sisters Lilian, Patricia, Elba, Silvia, Martha, Ana; nieces and nephews.

Share memories and photos at LauraCasteloToledo.com.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
