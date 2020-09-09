Laura Elizabeth Bliven
September 12, 1958-August 23, 2020
Laura lost her battle to cancer August 23, 2020. She fought as hard as she could to the very end.
Born September 12, 1959 in Spokane Washington. Laura graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 1976.
Laura truly loved life. She spent a lot of time on the water, going to Hawaii, the beaches in Oregon, or just to the lake. She really enjoyed, the Seahawks, her concerts, hosting parties, cooking and spending time with her daughters and grand kids. She truly was one of a kind. With her love of cooking and restaurants, she opened Wild Vine Bistro in 2009. It was her dream to have her own Bistro. She will be missed by so many people as everyone she met loved her.
She is survived by her father Donald (Donna), mother Pat, and daughters, Danielle (Ian), and Rachel. Grandsons Wyatt and Brady. Brothers, Mathew (Edna), Mark (Jody), and Michael (Monika). Also Aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
