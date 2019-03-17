Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Laura Gene Johnson

Laura Gene Johnson Obituary
Laura Gene Johnson

Age 90, died peacefully on March 5, 2019. She was raised in Buffalo, Wyoming, but lived most of her life in Tacoma. She is survived by her children, Diana Johnson, Catherine Rothwell (Patrick), and Gunner Johnson; five grandchildren, Amber, Forrest, Amethyst, Thomas and Sarah, and three great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Buffalo. Friends are invited to view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at

www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
