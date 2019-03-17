|
|
Laura Gene Johnson
Age 90, died peacefully on March 5, 2019. She was raised in Buffalo, Wyoming, but lived most of her life in Tacoma. She is survived by her children, Diana Johnson, Catherine Rothwell (Patrick), and Gunner Johnson; five grandchildren, Amber, Forrest, Amethyst, Thomas and Sarah, and three great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Buffalo. Friends are invited to view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at
www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019