Laura Henrietta Killeen

Laura Henrietta Killeen Obituary
Laura Henrietta Killeen

1919 ~ 2019

Henrietta passed on October 23, 2019 at age 100. She was born and raised in North Dakota. In 1948 she moved to Seattle where she met and married her husband, Ken. Together they raised four children. Her family and faith were predominant in her life. She was a loving mother and a caring woman. Predeceased by her husband, Ken and son Chuck, she is survived by her son, Jerry (Karyol), and daughters, Patty (Bob) Lane and Lori (Ken) Foster. Grandchildren Kelli, Jamie, Sean, Cody; great grandchildren, Collin, Avery and Addison.

A Celebration of her Life will be

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at

11:00AM, Hope Lutheran Church

4456 42nd Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
