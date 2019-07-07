Home

Laura Jane Austin

Laura Jane Austin Obituary
Laura Jane AUSTIN

Laura Austin of Snoqualmie, Washington passed away peacefully in May of 2019. The daughter of Jeanne McKinstry Austin Black and Alan Austin, Laura grew up on Mercer Island. She was highly artistic and showcased her creativity in jewelry design and cabinet making. Laura was adventurous and enjoyed racing her Firebird and riding her motorcycle. She was also a terrific cook.

Quick to greet a friend or make new ones of strangers, Laura will be remembered for her kindness. She frequently opened her home to people in need and was an early supporter of the Snoqualmie Valley Pet Food Bank.

Laura is mourned and missed by her loving husband James Largent, daughters Amanda, Liza and Jesseca, granddaughter Laurel and siblings Brian, Stuart, Phil and Molly.

Her memorial is planned for

Saturday, July 13th at

Snoqualmie Valley Alliance Church

in Fall City, Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019
