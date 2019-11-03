|
Laura Katherine Rogers
Laura Rogers passed away a year ago. She left behind her two daughters, Heather and Hillary and four beautiful grandchildren-Olivia, Aurora, Bodhi and Avalon. Since the death of her husband, Jack Rogers in 2013 Laura kept to her family and circle of friends. Mary, Larry and the most fabulous Lonnie Hess kept her going after the trauma of losing her husband Jack. Friends that they had shared for 47 years all but disappeared after Jack's death. Mom was a strong personality and a brilliant mind. We never beat her in Trivial Pursuit or Scrabble. She loved and protected us with everything she had in her.
Mom and Dad had the world's most perfect marriage of love and respect and now they are together for eternity. Thanks for everything Mom and Dad. Sign
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019