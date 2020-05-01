Home

Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
713 CENTRAL AVE N
KENT, WA 98032
(253) 852-2620
Laura Shirley Kelly

Laura Shirley Kelly Obituary
Laura Shirley Kelly

Age 85, born December 5, 1934 in Seattle, Washington. Laura passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Everett, Washington. Known for her outgoing and often silly personality, she was truly one of a kind. She was loving, giving and generous to everyone. She was also passionate about her family and believed in living life fully even in the hardest of times. She is survived by her younger brother Jim, her five children, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. May you rest in peace and in the knowledge of how much you were loved by all.

wwwmarlattfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
