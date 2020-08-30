Laura T. Woodruff



April 24, 1970 ~ June 19, 2020



Laura Terese McGovern-Woodruff died unexpectedly at home on Friday June 19, 2020. Laura was born in Bellevue, WA on April 24, 1970. Laura is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jess Woodruff; daughter, Bridget Woodruff, age 14; parents, Terrence and Joann McGovern; brother Jeffrey (Mari) McGovern; niece, Molly McGovern; nephew, Kiernan McGovern; grandmother, Mary McGovern; aunts, Maureen McGovern, Patsy McGovern, Jean Wallace; and many cousins.



Laura graduated from Juanita High School in Kirkland and Washington State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Laura had a huge circle of friends, some of which date back to kindergarten. She began her career in retail management at The Limited women's apparel store. In 1997 she transitioned to sales management in the dental supplies and equipment industry where she excelled. Her career required her to travel both domestically and internationally. Whenever possible she included her family with her travels. She wanted to ensure that Bridget experienced other cultures, saw the great museums, natural wonders and cities of the world. Together they visited some amazing sights and had wonderful experiences.



Laura was involved in many activities, most of them related to children and school. She loved the St. Vincent de Paul School Gala Auction where she was known for her fund-raising ability. Laura mentored the St. Vincent debate and speech team and volunteered with the Girl Scouts. She was a member of St. Vincent's Parish, where Bridget was a student, and was involved in all the activities in which her daughter participated.



Because of Covid-19 pandemic, a limited funeral service was held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Federal Way. An online obituary can be found at Yahn & Son Funeral Home.



