Laura "Ginny" Worth
Laura "Ginny" Worth was born December 18, 1943, in New Jersey to Margaret Elizabeth Fisher and Richard Young Doughty. She grew up in New Jersey until she met her husband to be in 1961, Larry Worth, who was in the Army at the time. After a whirlwind romance, they were married in January 1962. They moved to Washington state in 1964.
Ginny spent her first years raising three wonderful children, Douglas, Christa and Laurie.She enjoyed her time raising her children and their friends and being a homemaker and being a mother.
Once she finished raising her children, Ginny spent much of her time crafting and scrap booking. It was extremely important to her (much like her children) and she was extremely good at it and enjoyed making homemade Christmas and birthday cards, as well as scrapbooks for her children and her grandson Bradley.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry, her children Douglas (Alma), Christa (Kevin) and Laurie (Mike). She is also survived by her beloved former son-in-law Daniel and her grandson Bradley.
Her service will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2:30pm at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
in Lynnwood.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020