Home

POWERED BY

Services
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Worth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura "Ginny" Worth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura "Ginny" Worth Obituary
Laura "Ginny" Worth

Laura "Ginny" Worth was born December 18, 1943, in New Jersey to Margaret Elizabeth Fisher and Richard Young Doughty. She grew up in New Jersey until she met her husband to be in 1961, Larry Worth, who was in the Army at the time. After a whirlwind romance, they were married in January 1962. They moved to Washington state in 1964.

Ginny spent her first years raising three wonderful children, Douglas, Christa and Laurie.She enjoyed her time raising her children and their friends and being a homemaker and being a mother.

Once she finished raising her children, Ginny spent much of her time crafting and scrap booking. It was extremely important to her (much like her children) and she was extremely good at it and enjoyed making homemade Christmas and birthday cards, as well as scrapbooks for her children and her grandson Bradley.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry, her children Douglas (Alma), Christa (Kevin) and Laurie (Mike). She is also survived by her beloved former son-in-law Daniel and her grandson Bradley.

Her service will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2:30pm at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills

in Lynnwood.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -