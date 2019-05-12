|
Lauren Anne Abernethy
Lauren Anne Abernethy passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 81. After graduating from Stanford University, she taught music in the San Francisco Bay area until she relocated to Seattle. She was a dedicated music educator in the Seattle Public Schools for 30 years, including some years as the music curriculum coordinator for the district. She spent a year in Hungary studying the teaching techniques of Zoltan Kodaly, and then was a founder of the Organization of American Kodaly Educators, serving a term as president.
She is survived by her brother Craig (Tina), niece Annie, nephew Peter, and friends who miss her keen intelligence and her infectious laugh.
Remembrances may be made to any Public School music program.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019