Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Abernethy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren Anne Abernethy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lauren Anne Abernethy Obituary
Lauren Anne Abernethy

Lauren Anne Abernethy passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 81. After graduating from Stanford University, she taught music in the San Francisco Bay area until she relocated to Seattle. She was a dedicated music educator in the Seattle Public Schools for 30 years, including some years as the music curriculum coordinator for the district. She spent a year in Hungary studying the teaching techniques of Zoltan Kodaly, and then was a founder of the Organization of American Kodaly Educators, serving a term as president.

She is survived by her brother Craig (Tina), niece Annie, nephew Peter, and friends who miss her keen intelligence and her infectious laugh.

Remembrances may be made to any Public School music program.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.