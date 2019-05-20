Home

Laurene was born in Seattle on October 16, 1947 to William and Alma Frink. She attended Ballard High School, where she was a valedictorian, and the University of Washington School of Nursing. She was a 42 year resident of the Blue Ridge neighborhood in Seattle, before moving to Edmonds in 2018. Laurene died peacefully at Virginia Mason Hospital on May 13, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by Larry, her husband of 48 years, her daughter Nicole McCormick, Nicole's husband, Sean and Laurene's grandson, Quinn.

Memorial service on Thursday May 23rd at 1:00 pm at Ballard First Lutheran Church.

Remembrances to Lutheran World Relief.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019
