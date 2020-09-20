Laurie Lynn Ansingh
Laurie was born on April 23, 1961 in Auburn, WA to Lorraine and Cosme Libadia. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 16, 2020 at the age of 59 years old. Laurie grew up in Algona and Auburn and resided there for the majority of her life. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1979. Around 1982, Laurie met her future husband Sander Ansingh. They were married on August 16, 1986 and were married for 34 wonderful years. Laurie went on to graduate from Highline Community College where she earned her paralegal degree. She worked as a paralegal for 12 years. Laurie was blessed to work for a bankruptcy attorney in Auburn with her best friend Patty Thomas for numerous years. Laurie was mother to two sons: Austin and Isaac Ansingh. She spent her time traveling and going on camping trips with her family and friends. Laurie enjoyed playing softball, was an avid skier, and a phenomenal cook (famously known for her potato salad). Laurie and Sander lived in Auburn with their family for nearly 17 years before moving to Houghton, MI in 2004. While in Michigan, Laurie was the owner and manager of The Java Shop. They eventually moved back to Auburn in 2011. Laurie and Sander then moved to Beijing, China, where they spent several years living as ex-pats. While in China she enjoyed exploring the local markets and cuisine. She was even coerced into trying scorpion on a stick from a local market with her sons, Isaac and Austin. Laurie and Sander returned to Auburn in 2013, where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Sander and her two sons Austin and Isaac. She leaves behind her brothers Ron, Steve, Jim and Dennis Libadia. Laurie also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and their children, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father Cosme, mother Lorraine, brother Larry Libadia, and her in-laws, Herman and Yoka Ansingh.
Funeral Services will be Friday,
September 25th at Yahn and Son.
Due to COVID-19, service is by invitation only. Please visit yahnandson.com
to share memories or sign online guestbook.