|
|
LaVerne Sauder
Age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2019. LaVerne was born in Chicago, IL on November 8, 1924 to Charles and Zulma Martens. Ten years later her beloved sister Denise was born. They remained fast friends all of her life. LaVerne married Harvey Sauder of Fraser, MI on September 11, 1945. The family moved to Des Moines in the early '60s where they indulged in outdoor pursuits, especially hiking and camping.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years. She is survived by three children, Stephen Sauder, Karen Van Zee, and LuAnn McLaughlin, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. At LaVerne's request, there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Homes for their excellent care of LaVerne in her last years. She could not have been in better hands. Should you wish, please send any memorial donations to Wesley Community Foundation 815 S 216th St, Des Moines WA 98198 and note on the memo line "in honor of Laverne Sauder".
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Sauder family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019