Our mother, LaVon Barbara Ring, passed away on Monday morning, March 11, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Born in Seattle on May 31, 1925, to Harvey and Ruth Richardson, she was the second of five children. She was a descendant of Olympic Peninsula homesteaders who settled there in 1888.



Her family lived in Seattle and then Tacoma during her childhood years. After moving to the Lakewood neighborhood in Seattle, she attended Franklin High School. One day, while walking with a friend to the shore of Lake Washington, she met some young Navy cadets who were home on leave from flight training during World War II. On that memorable day the tall, quiet, handsome guy in the back took notice of LaVon, and in 1947 she and Walter C. Ring were married. Their three daughters were born in Longview, Washington, where they lived for many years and were active in the community and as parishioners at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Walt was called to active duty during the Berlin Wall Crisis and the family moved to Bothell from 1961 to 1962. His job in the forest products industry also took them to Prairie Village, Kansas; Malvern, Arkansas; Greenwood, S.C.; and finally back to the northwest to Federal Way, WA. in 1973. Walt and LaVon moved to Stanwood, WA near daughter Joanne in 2006. After Walt passed away, LaVon spent the last eleven years of her life near daughter Jan in Spokane.



LaVon was truly an adventurous and creative woman, always ready to learn about the world. She and Walt traveled far and wide, nurturing that curiosity, and always remained devoted to each other and their family and friends. LaVon was an avid reader, especially of history, enjoyed sewing, golf, cross-country skiing, gardening, knitting and quilting, volunteering at church and in the community, traveling, social get-togethers - often hosting them, art, and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is pre-deceased by her husband, Walter Clayton Ring (2007). She is survived by her three daughters, Janis Giesa (John), Judith Elder (Chris), and Joanne Repman (Doug), nine grandchildren (Meredith, Aaron, Natalie, Amy, Daniel, Sarah, Rebecca, Mac and Marty) and six great grandchildren (Daphne, Henry, Elena, Luca, Lexi and Cory).



Our family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the generous people who helped care for her in her last years, in particular Hope and Dawn, and in her last few days, Hospice of Spokane.



A celebration of her life will be held in the coming months.



