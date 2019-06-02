Lawrence Alfred Reed



Lawrence Alfred Reed, passed peacefully, May 27, 2019, on Memorial Day, at the Edmonds Swedish Hospital, days shy of being 90. Larry was born June 3, 1929 in Santa Anna, Ca., although his family were early pioneers in Puget Sound, where he later lived and worked all his life. His grandfather Warren Reed from Maine, was here about 1860, married Native Betsy, worked in logging and settled at Whiteman's Cove. Larry lived on Long Island, N.Y. during WWII, while his father Ernest served in the Navy. Larry attended and graduated from Buckley High School in 1948 and then entered the US Navy. He served from 1948 to 1952, during the Korean War and was stationed aboard the USS George Clymer in the Pacific and Asia.



On September 8, 1951 he was united in marriage to his first wife, Norma Kay MacDonald, who was the mother of his four children, Wallace, Seattle; Lauri, Mrs. Stephen Schweyen, Seattle; Carol, died in infancy and DeAnna, Mrs. Mark Francis, SeaTac. Their family lived for years near Angle Lake and Norma, then widow of Norman Ulsh, died in 2005. Larry later married widow Patricia Cook and lived in Renton, where she too died in 2012.



After his military service, Larry attended Tacoma Votech School for several years and worked for KPUY Radio briefly. Later he went to work for the Boeing Company and was there for many years until the big layoffs in the late 1960's. Afterwards he worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways and retired from that company. Larry loved the outdoors and regularly enjoyed hiking, camping, mountaineering and traveling. He truly liked to keep up with current events and defended those who were less fortunate and in need. Larry was proud of his heritage from his early Colonial American roots and his Native Snohomish ancestry.



Lawrence lived a very long, productive, colorful and interesting life and truly will be missed by all of those family and friends, who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth (Harding) Reed, his first wife Norma, and later wife Patricia, his two sisters, June, Mrs. Darwin Schweikl, and Marian, Mrs. Patrick Cramer, a brother Warren Reed, a daughter Carol and granddaughter Nikki. Lawrence has many numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives living in this area and around the country.



Viewing will be on Saturday, June 8



from 11:00am - 1:00pm at



Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley.



Funeral service at 1:00pm with



burial and military Honor Guard



to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Columbia Funeral Home of Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times from June 2 to June 5, 2019