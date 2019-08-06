|
Dr. Lawrence C. Bliss, PhD
When Professor Lawrence C. Bliss peacefully passed away on July 7, 2019, the world lost a giant in the science of Ecology. With a sense of sadness and great loss, his family said goodbye for now to our beloved father, grandpa and great grandpa.
Born November 29, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, Larry grew up in the area of Kent, Ohio. His parents separated early in his life and he was subsequently raised alone by his loving mother Ada, until her untimely death just after his 13th birthday.
Lawrence Bliss did not allow painful early losses and difficulty to keep him from his destiny. With pragmatic optimism, hard work, and a lack of self-pity, he forged ahead. These values were at the core of his existence and his frequent advice to "hope for the best but prepare for the worst" reflected those values.
He attended Kent State University where he met Gweneth Jones. His abiding 'hope for the best' had begun to pay-off, for she was to become the love of his life and wife of 66 years. They were each other's greatest friend and support. Sadly, Gweneth passed away on June 10, 2018.
In 1956, Larry earned a PhD in Plant Ecology at Duke University. His first teaching position was as an instructor at Bowling Green State. He became a Professor of Botany while at the University of Illinois and was a Professor of Botany at the University of Alberta and the University of Washington, where he also served as Chair of the Botany Department (1978-1987). He retired in 1994 and became Professor Emeritus in 1995. Larry enjoyed pointing out that he had been an Ecologist long before most people had heard the term 'eco' and well before it was used to sell soap and river tours. He was a tireless advocate of wise management of natural resources and the preservation of nature.
Larry led a number of significant multi-disciplinary ecological research studies. One was Canada's monumental International Biological Program biome study on Devon Island in the Canadian High Arctic. Another was early research into post-eruption revegetation on Mt. St. Helens. He advised graduate students on a total of 34 Masters and 39 PhD Degrees.
Larry travelled the world to deliver research papers and confer with colleagues. He received much professional recognition but what he prized the most were his relationships with students and colleagues, many lasting a lifetime.
Larry Bliss was a loving and generous family man. He treasured his family, which treasured him. He is survived by two children, Dwight Bliss and Karen Demaree; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. We thank God for Larry's long and richly textured life. His loving leadership will be sorely missed, but the lessons he taught us will light our paths for generations.
A Memorial Service and
Celebration of Larry's Life will be
held at 1:30 pm on August 18, 2019
at Overlake Park Presbyterian Church, 1836 156th Avenue NE, Bellevue, Washington.
