Lawrence Mondschein was born and raised in Seattle, Wa. He passed away at his home on Camano Island on June 2, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was born on January 16, 1928, the only son of Max Gordon Mondschein and Sue Orange Mondschein. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Toni Mondschein; daughters Lynn Glickman and Leslie Lawlis; grandchildren Joel Glickman and Shelby Purifoy; sister Faye Sarkowsky; niece Cathy Sarkowsky and her son Max; nephew Steve Sarkowsky, his wife Stacy and their children Noah and Shiah. He is also survived by his stepsons Craig Chisman, his wife Erin, their children Caitlin, Madison, and Conrad; Kevin Chisman his daughter Ainsley; and Derek Chisman, his wife Amy, and their children Otto and Sadie. He will be remembered by his family as a generous, caring man with a dry sense of humor and quick wit. He was an avid reader and one of his greatest pleasures was spending time on his patio with a good mystery and his dog Roxy.



Larry attended Franklin High School and then joined the Navy in 1945. After his time in the service he attended the University of Washington and was a member and president of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He later graduated with a degree in business. He worked for the United Press in Seattle and in retail sales in the jewelry, clothing, and furniture business for a number of years before establishing Tempo, a furniture manufacturing company, in Portland with partners Jerrold Matin, Ronald Matin, and Carl Pagnano.



Larry loved life and it's simple pleasures. He and his wife, Toni, spent many years traveling to Europe, Africa, and Mexico before purchasing a second home in Rancho Mirage, California, where they spent their winters. The final years of his life were spent in his home on Camano Island. Larry and Toni joined the Camano Island Yacht Club and made many friends on the island. He enjoyed living on the water, crabbing, boating, spending time with wonderful friends and the quiet peaceful existence of beach life. He was a true gentleman and his charm and infectious laugh will be missed and remembered by all those who knew him. Even through difficult health issues in his final years he maintained his positive, upbeat attitude and was always ready for what life had in store. We will all miss you, Larry



Services will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11am at



Arthur Wright Chapel, 520 W Raye St, Seattle WA 98119 with



a private entombment at



Home of Peace Mausoleum.



Reception will follow for family and friends in the Sycamore Room



at the Four Seasons Hotel,



99 Union St, Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or Jewish Family Services. Published in The Seattle Times from June 3 to June 9, 2019