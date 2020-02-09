|
Lawrence Dean Heimbigner
Lawrence (Larry) Dean Heimbigner passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on October 13, 1942 in West Seattle, WA.
Larry spent his childhood and youth in Walla Walla, WA where he had fond memories of bird hunting with his dog, fishing and later drag racing down Main Street. He often told stories of the cops just turning a blind eye to the beer drinking and racing that he did as a teenager. Larry moved to Western Washington following broadcasting school to perform on air news, sports and play-by-play announcing in Anacortes and Bellingham. He later attended Edmonds Community College to earn a degree with high honors from the dean. During this time, he was elected and served as Student Body President.
Larry married and divorced twice. From his first marriage, he had two sons Kevin and Christian whom he is survived by and raised on his own from very early ages. Larry loved the sport of soccer and became a head recreational coach in South Snohomish County Youth Soccer for the H&L Athletic Cobras. He progressed in leading this team to premier level, competing with teams 2 years their senior and then onto a tour in Germany when the boys were teenagers. Successful in many endeavors, his work in commercial food sales and distribution to the restaurant industry was no exception. Throughout his life, he never lost his love of fishing and became hooked on fly fishing later in life. You could often find him tying his own flies or in a float tube on one of many lakes in his free time. Larry enjoyed the simple things like his 1967 cherry red Mustang convertible, gardening, music instead of TV, watching a Seahawks or Sounders game, a good meal and his grandchildren. He is survived by his five grandchildren, Jaime, Jordan, Nicholas, Jackson, Zayda and two great-grandchildren, Dakota and Elijah.
As family man, he brought unwavering support and love through good times and bad. As a gentle soul, he brought calmness to all he encountered. His sense of humor and quick wit was unparalleled, yet he was principled and stubborn, teaching us that some boundaries just can't be crossed. As a dad, he taught us everything.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
