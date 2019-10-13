Home

Services
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th Ave. NE,
Seattle, WA
Lawrence Donald Don LaPorte

Lawrence Donald Don LaPorte Obituary
Lawrence Donald 'Don' LaPorte

Don passed away at home on September 26, 2019, at the age of 94 years.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay, son, Jonathan, two beloved granddaughters, Lauren and Lily, his siblings, several nieces and nephews, and many caring, supportive friends.

Don's funeral will take place October 19 at 11:00 o'clock at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 8900 35th Ave. NE, Seattle.

Luncheon to follow in Jubilee Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Lake / St. Vincent de Paul or a .

Complete obituary and guest book online at www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
