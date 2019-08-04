|
Lawrence E. Therriault
Lawrence Therriault died July 29, 2019 at the age of 96.
Lawrence and his twin sister Lorraine were born in Twisp, Washington on May 19, 1923 to Paul and Ivy (Hancock) Therriault. He graduated 25th in his class from Winthrop High School in 1941. His parents owned and operated the Winthrop Hotel. After graduating he attended Washington State University for one year and then transferred to the University of Washington.
In December, 1942 he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and subsequently flew 52 combat missions over Germany as a Bombardier-Navigator on a lead B-24 bomber crew. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in October, 1945 at the age of 22.
He graduated from the University of Washington Law School in 1952 and practiced law in Seattle for 28 years. In 1957, he married LaVaughn Jurgensen. They settled in Bellevue, Washington and raised three children, sons Paul and Cary and daughter Teresa.
During his law practice, he became interested in and developed commercial real estate. In 1974, with two partners, he built one of the first mini-warehouses in the state of Washington.
After his retirement from the legal profession in 1980, he formed Therriault Investment Company with his children. Over the following years he was active in the purchasing and development of mini-warehouses and office warehouse properties for Therriault Investment Company. The company partnership is now fully owned by his children and grandchildren and managed by his sons, Cary and Paul and daughter Teresa Cannon.
His parents, sister Lorraine and older brother Jack predeceased him. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 62 years, LaVaughn, by his sons, Paul and wife Lee, Cary and wife Kathy Jo and grandchildren Jon Henry and Marissa, and by his daughter Teresa and husband Joseph Cannon and grandson Brendan Cannon.
At his request, there is to be no public service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019