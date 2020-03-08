|
Lawrence Eugene Kramis
July 11, 1935 ~ March 1, 2020
Born in Montana to Arthur Joseph and Mary Alice Kramis, Larry, a.k.a "The Snackmaster." The youngest of three children, Joanne Taube and the late Rev. Joseph Kramis. The family moved to Seattle in the early 50's and Larry entered St. Edwards Seminary for high school. Larry went to Seattle University and received a B.A. in Business. He was president of the Seattle University Graduates Club and the "Top Banana" for the Seattle Seafair Clowns where they participated in many civic events around town. After graduating Larry was selected to attend Adjutant General School at Ft. Rucker, Alabama where he was promoted to Captain. He moved back to Seattle and went to work for Boeing where he was a test engineer and budget manager for Boeing's 747 program. He met the love of his life, Sharon (Lavoy) in 1963 and they were married 56 years. Larry left Boeing to start his own business, Environmental Services, machines that cleaned vehicular tile tunnels in several states. He had a love of food, travel, boating and restoring old Chris-Crafts. He loved his family, Joe, Tom and Julie (Hearne), son-in law, Harker Hearne and his 5 grandsons, Reilly, Chase, Konrad, Cooper and Andrew.
He had a larger than life presence and a great sense of humor.
We will miss him very much!
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020