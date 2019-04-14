Lawrence James Lindberg



Larry passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at the age of 79. Born on June 22, 1939 to Ruth and Carl Lindberg in Crookston, MN, Larry graduated from Foster HS in Tukwila, WA in 1958. After discharging from the Army, he began working at Boeing spending most of his career as a Machinist and Tool Inspector. After his retirement, Larry settled in Port Angeles, WA. Throughout his lifetime, Larry was known as a true Fisherman. He enjoyed restoring old boats, playing cribbage, and "tinkering" around in his shop.



Larry is survived by his wife Glenda, daughters Janet Blaisdell (Aaron), Lorna Pernell (Kirk), stepson Chris Atwood, brother Gordon Lindberg, grandchildren Olyver, Adison, Glen and Phillip, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Carlene, Catherine and Robert, and former spouse Nancey.



Larry will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery this spring, followed by a Celebration of Life event.



