Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Kent, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence M. Roberts Obituary
Lawrence M. Roberts

Larry was born to Clarence and Leota Roberts on February 5, 1936, he died at his home on November 7, 2019. He was raised in Bonney Lake and attended Sumner schools, graduating in the Class of 1954. Married to Beverly Lind in 1955. Father to Judy, Jill and Jim, 2 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren, brother Donald Roberts. Larry and Beverly lived in the Kent / Auburn area for 54 years. He was a veteran of the USAF, Washington State Patrol and a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Nile Shrine.

Memorial service on Sunday November 24, 2019, 2:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, Kent. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Memorials to c/o Nile Shrine or American Porphyria Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -