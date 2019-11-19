|
|
Lawrence M. Roberts
Larry was born to Clarence and Leota Roberts on February 5, 1936, he died at his home on November 7, 2019. He was raised in Bonney Lake and attended Sumner schools, graduating in the Class of 1954. Married to Beverly Lind in 1955. Father to Judy, Jill and Jim, 2 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren, brother Donald Roberts. Larry and Beverly lived in the Kent / Auburn area for 54 years. He was a veteran of the USAF, Washington State Patrol and a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Nile Shrine.
Memorial service on Sunday November 24, 2019, 2:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, Kent. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Memorials to c/o Nile Shrine or American Porphyria Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019