Lawrence Michael Stilinovic, MD
Lawrence Michael Stilinovic, MD, passed peacefully onto his Eternal Reward on April 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Katie, his son, Morgan, and two of his daughters, Aimee and Erin Arendsee, as well as Isabella, the family pup. He was in the comfort of our family home in Seattle, WA. The cause of death was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Lawrence (Larry) was born on September 17, 1941, in Saint Louis, MO to Frances Sadowski Stilinovic and Emil (Harry) Stilinovic, and baby brother to sister Mary Jane Stilinovic Lamping. He grew up as a member of St. Mary Magdalene parish and was a proud graduate of St Louis U High (SLUH) class of 1959. He continued his undergraduate education at the University of Notre Dame, class of 1963. His Medical Education began at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, followed by a residency at Denver General Hospital. Larry then continued his education toward his Plastic Surgery degrees. He received the "Golden Scalpel Award" in 1975 at Eastern Virginia School of Medicine for his General Surgery degree, and then moved onto his Plastic and Reconstructive surgery specialty training which culminated at Canniesburn Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Glasgow, Scotland. He became a Board Certified General Surgeon as well as a Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, with his specialties including Cleft Lip and Palate and other congenital deformities, Burns, Hand surgery and Cosmetic surgery. He considered himself a "General Surgeon of Plastic Surgery" and loved the variety of his cases and patients.
He set up his own Plastic Surgery Center in Yakima, WA where he practiced the next 20 years. In some of his free time Larry traveled to many remote areas of the world to perform volunteer surgeries of Cleft Lip and Palette with his fellow Plastic Surgeon friend, Dr. Bill Trzcinski of Richland, WA, often accompanied by their wives and nurses.
Larry encouraged and nurtured his children through each of their journeys of life and education. The kids always thought of Larry as a "Miracle Worker". He was a calming and kindred spirit to his wife, Katie, as well as a loving, thoughtful, funny, teasing husband, who always promised her that "The Best is Yet to Come", and it was.
A Plastic Surgeon always hoping to help others, who exhibited an amazing "curiosity" that was admired by friends and family alike. He lived with two mottos "Family First" and "Decorum!".
In his free time, Larry enjoyed Skiing, Tennis, Biking, Boating, and traveling the world with his family. One of his most exciting adventures involved paddling a canoe with Katie for 3 days and nights down the Mighty Zambezi River in Zimbabwe, Africa. Fortunately, in the other canoe was our Guide and "sundowner expert" who carried a very large gun to protect us from a river that was home to thousands of Hippos and Alligators, not to mention that the river ended and became the famous "Victoria Falls"!!!
Larry is lovingly survived by his wife, Kathleen Gallina Stilinovic of Seattle, WA with whom he just amazingly celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary in March 2020. They have been best friends since 1944, but it took them half their lives to get married to each other, with thanks to their mothers! His children include Morgan Scott Stilinovic of Denver, CO, Megan Alison Stilinovic of NC, Aimee Gallina Arendsee of Sumner, WA and Erin Kathleen Arendsee of Seattle, WA., as well as his sister Mary Jane Stilinovic Lamping of St. Louis, MO, brothers-in-law John (Marka) Gallina of LasVegas, NV, Richard (Pat) Gallina of St. Louis, MO and sisters-in-law Christina Gallina of Pensacola, FL. and Sue Hale Gallina (Tom) of Unicoi, TN., as well as many sweet and wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. His true friends were few, sincere, loved and lucky to have his friendship. You all know who you are, especially our Yakima YA's and YO's.
If a man's life can be measured by the number of lives he has touched and left the better for, or by the number of people proud to call him their beloved friend or respected physician, then Dr. Lawrence Michael Stilinovic's legacy is beyond measure. The epitome of Decorum, Amen!
There will be a Celebration of Larry's Life this summer in Seattle when we can all gather again, followed by a second Celebration of Larry's life in St. Louis, Mo, our childhood home, sometime this summer as well.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Larry's name to the Seattle Chapter of Clipped Wings, Inc, a 501c3 organization that supports local "Persons with Disabilities" Group Homes and "", locally, nationally and internationally; or to www.IPFFoundation.org
