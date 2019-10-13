|
|
Lawrence ("Lory")
S. Sadick
Born January 14, 1927, Lawrence Sadick passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019.
He was predeceased by his wife Eileen of 48 years, in 1998.
Lory will be deeply missed by his 4 children, Lesly Schmid and her husband Ed, Claudia Davis and her husband Jim, Greg Sadick and his wife Linda, and Scott Sadick and his wife Cathy.
He was deeply loved by his 6 grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Daniel, Laura, Sara and Jacob. And he was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews.
Lory was a pillar to his family and generous to a fault.
After graduating from Garfield High School and the University of Washington, he proudly Served in the U.S. Navy (1943 - 1944) and was a World War II veteran.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019