Lawrence U. Dieffenbach
Larry was born April 16, 1936 in Seattle to Ulrich Patrick and Jane W. Fink Dieffenbach. He passed away after a brief illness on November 6, 2019. He was a 1954 graduate of Queen Anne High School, and served in the United States Army. His parents, brothers Donald and Patrick and sister Betty preceded him in death. Survivors are his daughter Nicole Finamore, brother Timothy Dieffenbach and sister in law Auverne of Stanwood; nephews Don, Craig, David, Brian, Richard, Alan (all Dieffenbachs), Harold Miller; nieces Sandra Orman, Jayna Combs, and Catherine Dieffenbach; as well numerous great nephews and nieces, cousins and many long-time friends. He will be missed as he was very much loved by many.
No services are planned.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019