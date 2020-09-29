1/1
Le-Ngoc Thi Nguyen
Le-Ngoc Thi Nguyen

Our beloved mother, Le-Ngoc Thi Nguyen, boarded her spaceship and sailed back to the stars on September 23, 2020.

Mom is life. Born on March 16, 1945, our mother was dedicated to her family throughout her entire life. She was so proud of her six children. She was the coolest mom ever alongside being a loving wife and adored grandmother. Mom's life was an adventure. Mom was loved by all. She loved everyone and everything with all her heart. Mom adored her grandchildren and taught them to be God-fearing and kindhearted. We loved her beautifully enormous heart.

Mom is joy. Her infectious smile could brighten anyone's day, and you could not meet anyone more compassionate or generous. Her clever sense of humor was treasured. She had a firecracker personality despite standing at a mere 4'9". Our mother was a fearless lion. With her business sense, there was no task she could not overcome. Mom was our light.

Mom is wisdom. Mom lived passionately. She was the greatest cook (she could make the best bn b ever!), the most wonderful storyteller, an avid traveler, a kick-ass singer, and she would always take our money playing poker.

Mom is LOVE itself. We miss her every day and await the day we meet again. For now, we bid farewell to our mother, "King cool," "King Triton," "Yoda," "Bilbo," "Oogway," "Gandalf," "The Midnight Crabber" and continue her legacy.

We love you Mom

Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
