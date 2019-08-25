|
|
Lea Hickman
Lea Hickman was born in Seattle, Washington on March 9th, 1943. She was reunited with her husband, Bill Hickman and her son, Mike Hickman, on Sunday, August 11th, 2019.
Lea was a teacher for many years. She taught Art, French and before retirement in 2005 was teaching English Language Learners (ELL) to elementary students at Seahurst Elementary in Burien. Her love of children and sharing of knowledge made her many years of teaching a joy.
Lea and Bill led an amazingly full life. They were active members of numerous boating clubs in the Puget Sound. They were out on their boat almost every weekend, visiting their favorite spots around Puget Sound like Blake Island, Gig Harbor and Poulsbo. Every summer they went up to Desolation Sound in BC, Canada to visit their favorite spots like Roscoe Bay, Squirrel Cove and Rebecca Spit. They even took their boat as far as Glacier Bay, Alaska.
Lea loved to read non-fiction nautical books and had an immense collection of everything she read. She loved to laugh; the Carol Burnett show was one of her favorites. She loved music and attended concerts with her daughter to see favorites of hers such as the Beach Boys and the Steve Miller Band. She was a devout member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for over 30 years.
Lea was able to speak both French and Norwegian. She played the piano and accordion. She was an artist and was able to sketch anything. She drew the covers of many a cruising cookbook and even designed an anniversary burgee for a local yacht club.
Lea was predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Bill Hickman, her son, Mike Hickman, and her sister, Vicki Rude. Lea is survived by her daughter, Karen Sargin and her husband, San, and one granddaughter, Elisabeth Sargin. In addition, she is also survived by her niece, Kristin Boyd and her husband Rafael, and her nephew Ricke Tucker; as well as many cousins both in Norway and in the USA.
A funeral service celebrating Lea's life will be held on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019