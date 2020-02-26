|
|
Leanne Marie Stephens
Leanne Marie (Rittenburg) Stephens was born 2-13-1957 to Lee and CharEl Rittenburg in Seattle, Wa. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting and was excellent in all. She enjoyed all types of music. She loved old movies too. Her voice was golden and she liked to sing. She passed away peacefully 2-20-2020 in Kent, Wa. among family and friends. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father Lee. She is survived by husband Robert (they were married on 5-6-78), daughter Shannon Marie, son-in-law Gary, grandson Riley, grandson Mason, granddaughter Peytin Marie, son Brian, daughter-in-law Nicole, granddaughter Violet Maree, mother CharEl, sister Kelcie (Rick), Nancy (Patrick), numerous nephews & nieces. She lived life to the fullest and was always concerned about family. Service 2-28-20 Tahoma National Cemetery at 11:15am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 26, 2020