Leanore Becker
Loving mother, devoted grand-
mother, proud great-grandmother, and dear friend of countless people from all walks of life - passed away comfortably in her sleep on January 30, 2020 on Cape Cod, following a brief illness. She was 97.
Born in Seattle on April 30,
1922, Leanore was the daughter of Harold and Therese (Morgenstern) Offer, and the sister of the late Elkan Offer. She graduated from Broadway High School in 1940 and from the University of Washington in 1944. The following year she married Homer Goldblatt (1911-1961) and settled in Tacoma. They had two children: Allen Goldblatt of Ashland, OR, and Terry Abdalian of South Dennis, MA.
Leanore married the late William Kasper in 1963 and moved with her children to Beverly Hills, CA. She then studied accounting at UCLA, becoming a certified public accountant in the 1960s. She later co-established a successful practice, Laufbaum & Kasper, in Santa Monica.
In 1991, she married the late Bernard Becker in Los Angeles. Later, in 2008, she moved to Bolton, MA, to be closer to her daughter.
In addition to her children, Mrs. Becker is survived by her grandson Daniel Goldblatt (Caitlyn) of Los Angeles, her son-in-law Chuck Abdalian, her daughter-in-law Joy Wieczorek-Goldblatt, two nephews - David Offer (Sue) of Augusta, ME, and Stuart Offer (Jody) of Oakland, her niece Shelley Cole (Michael) of Los Angeles, two stepdaughters - Claudia Cohen (Ron) of Tarzana, CA, and Brody Rossi (Dante) of Ft. Bragg, CA, two grandchildren - Jack Eskenazi (Jenny) of Aptos, CA, and Lauren Eskenazi-Ihrig (Michael) of Toluca Lake, CA, and four great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to do so may make donations in her honor to the Kline Galland Home, 7500 Seward Park Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118.
Reflecting on her 97 incredible years, Leanore said, "Family and friends were the center of my life. I liked intellectual challenge and participating in all manner of experiences. In spite of some dark moments, I loved life."
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020