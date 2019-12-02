|
|
Leatrice "Lucy" Joan Sytman
"Lucy" Sytman was born in Seattle on September 3, 1939, to Violet and Nissim Israel. She grew up with her siblings, Sally and Robert, and 39 first cousins. Lucy graduated from Franklin High School and received a degree from the University of Washington, where she met a pre-med student, Alex Sytman. They were married in 1960 - a love story that would last nearly 60 years. The family moved to Mercer Island, Washington, in 1970. Lucy served as Sisterhood President at Congregation Herzl-Ner-Tamid. She was a business owner, an artist, a great athlete and Mahjong player. But most of all, Lucy was known by all as a joyful, kind person whose family was the center of her life. She is survived by her brother, Robert, her husband, Dr. Alex Sytman, three children - Paul (Elizabeth) Sytman, Donna (Robert) Peha and Dan (Jenna) Sytman - eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Lucy passed away on October 9, 2019 with her husband of 59 years by her side.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 2, 2019