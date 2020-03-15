|
Lee E. Eskenazi
1/11/1946 ~ 3/5/2020
Lee died peacefully in his Seward Park home on March 5, 2020. He was the dearly beloved son of the late Estelle (Caraco) and Isaac Eskenazi. He was the brother of Morrey Eskenazi.
An alumnus of Franklin High and the University of Washington, Lee was a devoted Huskies fan. He retired from Chevron in San Francisco. Services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to the National Muscular Sclerosis Society or to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020