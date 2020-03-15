Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Eskenazi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee E. Eskenazi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee E. Eskenazi Obituary
Lee E. Eskenazi

1/11/1946 ~ 3/5/2020

Lee died peacefully in his Seward Park home on March 5, 2020. He was the dearly beloved son of the late Estelle (Caraco) and Isaac Eskenazi. He was the brother of Morrey Eskenazi.

An alumnus of Franklin High and the University of Washington, Lee was a devoted Huskies fan. He retired from Chevron in San Francisco. Services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to the National Muscular Sclerosis Society or to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -