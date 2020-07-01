Lee Ellen Bornstein Scharhon
Lee Ellen Bornstein Scharhon

Age 68, Lee died peacefully at home in Sammamish, Washington on June 28, 2020. She was born in Cumberland, Maryland to Lawrence and Shirley Bornstein. The daughter of an Aerospace and Aerojet rocket scientist, Lee spent her childhood in Riverside California, attending Ramona High School (class of 1970). Lee married Morris L. Scharhon in May 1980.

A graduate of the early childhood education program at Bellevue College, Lee worked as a nanny in England, and in the preschool at the Mercer Island JCC. She later headed up the notary department at LMI Office Supply.

Lee is survived by her husband, Morris L. Scharhon; children, Jake Katherine Morgan-Scharhon and Eli Scharhon; daughter-in-laws, Danielle Morgan-Scharhon and Jennifer Scharhon; and two sisters, Tina Cohen and Jane Perlman.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
