Lee Hatcher
(Robert) Lee Hatcher II passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Lee was born on May 20, 1949 in Oakland, CA and resided in Twisp, WA for the last 12 years.
A founding member of Sustain- able Seattle, Lee devoted his professional life to facilitating awareness of how humans can live in balance with the natural environment.
Lee had an unwaveringly kind heart, a contagious laugh, a passion for guitar playing, and boundless love.
Lee is in the hearts of his beloved wife, Dr. Carole Schroeder, their children from previous marriages, and many other loving relatives, friends, and colleagues.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019