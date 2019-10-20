|
Lee Moberg
Lee Moberg passed away at home on October 13, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born April 10, 1933, the youngest of five children born to Wesley and Lillian Winfield in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. Educated in British Columbia schools. She was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Korean War. She emigrated to the United States in 1956 on her marriage to Tom Moberg from Bellingham. Their first home was East St. Louis, where Tom was attending St. Louis University on the GI Bill. The oldest daughter Lisa was born there.
On graduation the family moved to Renton in 1958, where the family has lived ever since. Always a homemaker, she is a mother to Lisa Dell-Cain, Cory and Linda Moberg, Nana/Grandma to Sean Gonzales, Anthony & Ryan Dell, Lacie Carrillo and Carley Moberg & Great Grandma to Kyla and Owen Dell. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1963. She loved to read, always had a book at her side, listening to music, Latin, classical and watching musicals. She never missed a dance country/swing. Saw much of the country through Air. Force Reunions, cruises through the Canal, Alaska, Eastern Canada and New England. Many trips to Europe especially enjoyed Sweden & England (her mothers birth place), There will be no service at her request. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery at some future time. She will be deeply missed by her Family & Friends. The family wishes to thank all the people from Providence Hospice, who helped all of us through this difficult period.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019