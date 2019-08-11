|
Lee Tom Smith
Lee Tom Smith (82) passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Port Orchard on August 5, 2019. He was born September 9, 1936 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Benton and Mildred (Jenkins) Smith. He attended schools in Scranton and Iowa City, Iowa. After completing one semester at the University of Iowa, he enlisted in the United States Army. After serving his three years, he was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. Lee then moved to Eureka, CA, and attended Humboldt State University, earning a BA degree in Psychology. He also owned a ballroom dance studio and delighted in teaching many couples to add the joy of ballroom dancing to their lives.
After college, Lee began his long career with the U.S. Department of Labor in San Francisco and later transferred to the Seattle office. He investigated primarily white collar crimes in company's pension plans. His efforts resulted in the recovery of millions of dollars for current and future retirees. He was the recipient of the Secretary of Labor's Achievement of Excellence Award.
Lee backpacked, camped, and hiked in the Sierra Nevadas in California and the Cascades in Washington. After he retired, he bought a camper and took many trips through the western U.S., sometimes accompanied by his best friend of 50 years, Dude Little and wife Jean, of Eureka. His childhood buddy, Chuck Alberhasky of Iowa City, also went along on his trips to see wildlife. He and his wife also loved to travel together, with their favorite destinations being Maui and Italy. They also took numerous road trips in their convertible, frequently wandering off the beaten path, singing along to Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again."
Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Barbara Moretti; his loving daughter Cathy Smith, daughter-in-law Tracey Tucker, and grandchildren Grace Smith and Caruso Tucker, all of Portsmouth, NH; his nieces Alexis Moretti of Raleigh, NC, and Julia and Sara Thompson of Yarmouth, ME; and his sister Jane Vaughn Powell of Redding, CA.
At the family's request, no services will be held. Donations in memoriam may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (5705 Grant Creek Road, Missoula, Montana 59808) or the Nature Conservancy (4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203). Sign Lee's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019